Famous Islamic Scholar Issues Fatwa Against Muslims Obtaining Citizenship of Non-Muslim Countries

A recent fatwa by renowned Saudi scholar Sheikh Aasim Al-Hakeem has stirred widespread debate, particularly among Muslims seeking better opportunities abroad.

The fatwa declares it impermissible for Muslims in Islamic countries to obtain citizenship in non-Muslim nations, drawing sharp reactions on social media.

Responding to a query on the platform ‘X,’ Sheikh Al-Hakeem stated that Muslims holding citizenship in an Islamic country should not pursue citizenship in non-Muslim nations, as it contradicts Islamic principles.

The ruling has caused concern among Muslims from countries like Pakistan, where migration to non-Muslim nations often serves as a lifeline for better livelihoods and supporting families.

A Muslim is not allowed to take the citizenship of a kafir country when he already is a citizen of a Muslim country and has a Muslim passport https://t.co/IjWpPZhdhI — Assim Alhakeem (@Assimalhakeem) November 20, 2024

The fatwa has been met with criticism online, with users highlighting the challenges faced by Muslims who feel compelled to migrate. Some noted that many Muslims working in Arab nations are denied citizenship even after decades of service, while others argued that economic hardships in Muslim-majority countries leave migration as the only feasible option.

This isn’t the first controversial stance by Sheikh Al-Hakeem, who previously issued a fatwa deeming YouTube earnings as haram. While he has not elaborated further on the citizenship issue, his consistent interpretation of Islamic rulings in modern contexts continues to provoke lively discussions.