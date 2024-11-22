Famous Islamic Scholar Issues Fatwa Against Muslims Obtaining Citizenship of Non-Muslim Countries

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 22, 2024 | 10:23 pm

A recent fatwa by renowned Saudi scholar Sheikh Aasim Al-Hakeem has stirred widespread debate, particularly among Muslims seeking better opportunities abroad.

The fatwa declares it impermissible for Muslims in Islamic countries to obtain citizenship in non-Muslim nations, drawing sharp reactions on social media.

ALSO READ

Responding to a query on the platform ‘X,’ Sheikh Al-Hakeem stated that Muslims holding citizenship in an Islamic country should not pursue citizenship in non-Muslim nations, as it contradicts Islamic principles.

The ruling has caused concern among Muslims from countries like Pakistan, where migration to non-Muslim nations often serves as a lifeline for better livelihoods and supporting families.

The fatwa has been met with criticism online, with users highlighting the challenges faced by Muslims who feel compelled to migrate. Some noted that many Muslims working in Arab nations are denied citizenship even after decades of service, while others argued that economic hardships in Muslim-majority countries leave migration as the only feasible option.

ALSO READ

This isn’t the first controversial stance by Sheikh Al-Hakeem, who previously issued a fatwa deeming YouTube earnings as haram. While he has not elaborated further on the citizenship issue, his consistent interpretation of Islamic rulings in modern contexts continues to provoke lively discussions.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>