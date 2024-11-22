Housing Scheme Launched for Police Welfare

In a significant move for the welfare of law enforcement personnel, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated a long-awaited housing scheme for the police, marking its first launch in 25 years.

The project, named NPFD One Capital Park City, was unveiled by Naqvi in a ceremony held in Islamabad, aimed at improving the living conditions of police officers, their families, and the families of martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, Naqvi highlighted that the housing scheme would offer plots to police personnel, families of fallen officers, and those injured in the line of duty. “Under this initiative, police officers, martyrs’ families, and the injured will be granted the opportunity to own plots,” Naqvi said. He also emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to take further steps for the police welfare under the National Police Foundation.

The interior minister personally visited the seats of police employees from various provinces, presenting them with allotment letters for plots in recognition of their services. He congratulated the recipients, stressing the importance of supporting those who serve the nation with dedication.

The initiative has been made possible under the leadership of Managing Director Sabir Ahmed, whose efforts have been instrumental in revitalizing the National Police Foundation in recent months. Naqvi praised the Foundation for generating profits through such projects, ensuring that these funds are directed toward enhancing the welfare of the police force.

Naqvi also assured that the government is working towards securing sufficient funds for martyrs’ families, emphasizing that every martyr’s family should have adequate financial support. Additionally, he confirmed that the National Police Foundation is responsible for the ongoing care of injured police officers.

Looking ahead, the Interior Minister announced plans for a joint project between the National Police Foundation and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The project, expected to launch soon, aims to further benefit police personnel, with a particular focus on providing priority to the families of martyrs and disabled officers.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police Punjab, the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, all of whom commended the efforts to improve the welfare of the police force.