GT Road Completely Blocked Ahead of PTI Protest

The Lahore-Islamabad GT Road has been closed in multiple areas due to ongoing protests, causing severe inconvenience for travelers.

The road is completely blocked in both directions from Muridke to Jhelum, as well as at the Chenab River Bridge in Gujrat, where containers have been placed on both sides.

Barriers have also been set up at several key locations, including Sadhoke Check Post, Nandipur Check Post, Jhelum, Kamoki, Shahdara, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Sheikhupura. These blockades have created long queues of vehicles, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid traveling on GT Road and to use alternative routes. Travelers heading toward major cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, and Islamabad are encouraged to stay updated about the situation.

The heavy deployment of police at critical points, especially near the Chenab River bridges, further underscores the intensity of the situation. Commuters are urged to exercise caution and prioritize safety while planning their journeys.

It remains uncertain when the road will reopen, and the protests continue to disrupt traffic and daily life in affected areas. Travelers should stay tuned for updates and avoid unnecessary travel along the GT Road.