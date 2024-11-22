Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Himself Into Record Books in Perth

India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah delivered a scintillating performance on Day 1 of the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 at Perth, dismantling Australia’s top order with precision and pace to underscore his credentials as the best fast bowler on the planet at the moment.

Tasked with leading a depleted Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and ace pacer Mohammed Shami, Bumrah rose to the challenge once again with an inspired display of fast bowling, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Steve Smith in quick succession. His fiery spell brought India back into contention after their first-innings batting collapse.

Jasprit Bumrah Counters After India’s Disappointing Start

India was bowled out for just 150 runs in their first innings, struggling against a disciplined Australian bowling unit. However, Bumrah wasted no time in hitting back. With his trademark accuracy and reverse swing, the 30-year-old pacer rattled the hosts’ top order, igniting hopes of a fightback after reducing the hosts to 67/7 at the close of play.

The captain’s performance reflected his leadership qualities as he led from the front in challenging conditions, proving why he remains a talisman for India, especially in overseas Tests.

A Historic Test Bowling Legacy

Bumrah’s contributions are etched in the annals of Test cricket history. Earlier this year, he became the fastest Indian pacer to claim 150 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in just 34 matches. His career bowling average of 20.20 ranks second all-time among bowlers with 150 or more Test wickets—surpassed only by England’s Sydney Barnes, who played before the First World War.

Top Test Bowling Averages (Min. 150 Wickets)

Player Matches Wickets Average Sydney Barnes (ENG) 27 189 16.43 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 41 177 20.20 Alan Davidson (AUS) 44 186 20.53 Malcolm Marshall (WI) 81 376 20.94 Joel Garner (WI) 58 259 20.97

Bumrah’s exceptional average highlights his dominance as a fast bowler in the modern era, particularly in an era dominated by batting-friendly pitches.

Leadership in Adversity

With reports suggesting Mohammed Shami could rejoin the squad later in the series, Bumrah’s role as captain remains pivotal in navigating India through the challenges of the series. His exploits on the field have already set the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As India looks to recover from their batting woes, Bumrah’s brilliance with the ball ensures the contest remains alive, showcasing his credentials as one of the finest pacers in the history of the game.