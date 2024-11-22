Jazz has entrusted ENA (a company of JBS) with a three-year frame Agreement for Precision Cooling Solutions for their data centers.

Precision cooling is essential for mission-critical IT environments like data centers, where even slight variations in temperature can impact performance.

In the telecom sector, where uninterrupted communication and connectivity is paramount, this agreement will enable Jazz to deliver top-tier connectivity services by maintaining stable and efficient data center conditions. In addition, the solution contributes to a lower carbon footprint and lower gas emissions, which help achieve sustainability goals.

The solution will also allow Jazz’s data centers to manage the increased processing demands from AI applications, ensuring faster response times and optimized performance.

“Delighted with the strategic partnership with Jazz to provide state of the art Data Center and cooling Technology. The frame agreement demonstrates JBS continued commitment to promoting AI based sustainable solutions. It also reflects strongly on JAZZ’s ability to invest and adapt state-of-the-art technology to its customers”. Says Veqar Ul Islam, CEO & Director of JBS.

“At Schneider Electric, we are committed to be the digital partner for sustainability and efficiency for our customers. We are excited to be part of this transformation journey of Jazz and aspire to set the benchmark for energy efficient data center in Pakistan.” Says Ahsan Qamar, Country leader of Schneider Electric for Secure Power & Digital Energy

Energy N Automation Pakistan pvt Ltd, a company of Jaffer Business, is committed to providing customers the best-in-class products and solutions to its customers, and their success is our goal. JAZZ is the teclo Industry giant, and their trust in us is a matter of pride as well as test for us and we are fully committed to delivering our best products and services, as says our new logo”JBS, works better”, Says Amir Salman, CEO of ENA.

Awarding the three-year contract to ENA is a testament to ENA’s capability and reliability in providing advanced cooling solutions for mission critical IT environment.

“Efficient cooling solutions in data centers are essential for operational resilience and energy efficiency. With the rising demand for data processing, responsible cooling systems ensure optimized performance and contribute to a reduced carbon footprint. In partnership with ENA and Schneider Electric, Jazz is leading the way with state-of-the-art cooling technology for its data centers. This collaboration not only aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards but also underscores our commitment to sustainable operations, lower energy costs, and environmental responsibility—making efficient cooling a core component of both operational excellence and corporate stewardship.” Says Usman Qureshi, Head of Sourcing and Supply chain Management JAZZ.

“At Jazz, state of the art data centers are the engines that help drive our digital products and services throughout the country. High reliability and efficiency are the very foundations of our data center strategy. Our exciting partnership with ENA and Schneider Electric on innovative cooling solutions aligns very well with our vision to ensure sustainable operations while maximizing value for all our customers. Says Muhammad Ali, Head of Network Operations, JAZZ.