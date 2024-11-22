Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims to Get Collective Discount of Rs. 1.54 Billion on Air Fare

Pilgrims registered with the federal government’s Hajj scheme will receive a benefit of Rs 1.24 billion after yesterday’s relief package which cut airfares by $50 per person.

This translates to a decrease of Rs. 14,000 in ticket costs compared to last year, bringing the airfare for Hajj 2025 down to Rs. 220,000 from last year’s Rs. 234,000 per person.

This marks the second consecutive year of reduced Hajj flight costs for pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, and other private carriers have agreed to the package.

Approximately 89,605 pilgrims will benefit from this relief package. According to details, 40 percent of pilgrims will fly with PIA, 40 percent with Saudi Airlines, and the remaining 20 percent with private Pakistani carriers.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is expected to finalize agreements with private airlines after talks with PIA.