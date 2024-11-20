Govt Receives Nearly 3 Times More Applications for Hajj 2025 Due to Installment Plan

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 20, 2024 | 12:14 pm

The Ministry of Religious Affairs’ decision to allow installment-based payment for Hajj charges has led to a record surge in applications this year.

According to official documents, 4,774 Hajj applications were received in the first two days, compared to just 1,300 during the same period last year.

Of the total, 4,734 applications were submitted under the regular government Hajj scheme, while banks received 40 applications through the sponsorship scheme. The regular scheme requires an upfront payment of Rs. 200,000 with the application. If selected through the lottery, applicants must deposit the remaining amount—Rs. 400,000—by February 10.

The government has set December 3 as the deadline for submitting applications under the regular scheme. If applications exceed the quota, a lottery will be conducted on December 6. The sponsorship scheme operates on a first-come, first-served basis and mandates full payment in dollars upfront.

Last year, the Ministry had to extend the application deadline by 10 days due to low participation. However, the new installment policy appears to have significantly boosted interest, reflecting a positive response from prospective pilgrims.

