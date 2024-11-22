Photographic Competition Announced to Mark Mountain Day

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has announced a photography competition to celebrate International Mountain Day 2024, which will be observed on December 11.

This year’s theme, “Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future – Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth,” emphasizes the preservation of mountainous landscapes and the promotion of sustainable development. According to an official source, the initiative seeks to engage young people, foster innovation, and raise awareness about the critical role mountains play in ensuring a sustainable future.

The competition is part of PTDC’s ongoing efforts to honor Pakistan’s natural heritage and promote responsible tourism. Photographers and nature enthusiasts are encouraged to participate, offering a unique platform to showcase their talent while supporting a meaningful cause.