Punjab Approves Construction of 5000 New Classrooms

Published Nov 21, 2024

The Punjab government has approved the construction of 5,000 new classrooms under the Public School Reorganization Program across the province.

During a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to establish state-of-the-art modern labs in schools to enhance students’ learning experiences and capabilities.

She underscored the importance of elevating the quality of government schools to match the standards of top private institutions.

Rija Sohaib

