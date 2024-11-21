Punjab Approves Construction of 5000 New Classrooms

The Punjab government has approved the construction of 5,000 new classrooms under the Public School Reorganization Program across the province.

During a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to establish state-of-the-art modern labs in schools to enhance students’ learning experiences and capabilities.

ALSO READ LHC Orders More School Buses and Crackdown on Tire-Burning Plants

She underscored the importance of elevating the quality of government schools to match the standards of top private institutions.