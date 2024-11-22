Rawalpindi and Islamabad Metro Bus Service to Remain Closed for Two Days

The metro bus service in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain suspended on November 23 and 24 due to anticipated protests in the twin cities.

This decision comes as part of precautionary measures to maintain public safety and avoid disruptions amid the ongoing political unrest.

Earlier, it was announced that the Rawalpindi section of the metro, Saddar to Faizabad, would be closed for scheduled repair work from November 28 to December 1.

However, the service has now been temporarily halted earlier than planned, affecting commuters in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Citizens are advised to plan alternative travel arrangements during the suspension.

Authorities have assured that the metro service will resume regular operations after November 24, provided the situation stabilizes.

Further updates will be shared to keep the public informed.