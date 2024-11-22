SHC Grants Bail to Ex-Bank Manager Accused of Stealing Rs. 1 Million From Beggar

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted bail to a former commercial bank manager accused of stealing Rs. 1 million from a beggar’s account in Hyderabad.

During the hearing, the thief’s lawyer denied his client’s involvement and claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had overlooked the primary suspect.

The court, expressing concern over the case, questioned how even a beggar’s account could be targeted and asked whether the victim had reported the loss of his mobile phone or SIM card.

The bank’s counsel clarified that no funds were deposited into the accused’s account and the manager merely handled customer information.

It was alleged that the fraud was committed using a mobile number belonging to a man named Zeeshan, with the stolen funds transferred to an account held by another suspect called Ayesha.

The deputy attorney general confirmed that the FIA’s investigation is ongoing and more suspects are expected to be identified.