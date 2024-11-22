Sindh Stops Hiring of Permanent Employees in Public Sector Universities

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed public sector universities in the province to refrain from hiring faculty and other staff for key positions regularly, advising instead that appointments be made on a contractual basis. A notification has been issued in this regard, specifying that non-teaching staff should not be recruited, and no key position appointments should proceed without prior approval from the controlling authority.

These directives were communicated through two separate letters from the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Department of Universities and Boards, linked to the approval of the universities’ current financial year budgets. The instructions also include the option of hiring under the Contributory Pension Scheme if contractual appointments are deemed unsuitable.

Additionally, the HEC’s finance director issued a letter to 30 public universities and degree-awarding institutes, directing them to establish Pension Funds within their institutions, allocating resources for this purpose. The universities were instructed to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

A separate letter from the Department of Universities and Boards instructed universities to halt the recruitment of non-teaching staff immediately. If such recruitment is deemed necessary, prior approval must be obtained. The letter further directed universities to begin the appointment process for registrars, controllers of examinations, deans of faculties, and department chairpersons within two months, as per the guidelines in the Universities Act.

Universities were also reminded to hold statutory body meetings, including the Senate, Syndicate, Academic Council, and Finance and Planning Committee, within the specified timelines outlined in the Act. Non-compliance will lead to disciplinary action against vice-chancellors and registrars.

These directives follow a Supreme Court decision and aim to ensure adherence to regulations governing university appointments and administrative processes.