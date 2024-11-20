Punjab Markets May Close at 8 PM Throughout The Year

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suggested closing markets at 8 PM year-round to combat pollution and conserve energy. Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the need for cultural change to tackle environmental issues effectively during a hearing on smog control petitions.

The court praised the Punjab government and departments for their efforts in addressing smog, noting that improved weather conditions were a result of collective action.

“While wind direction played a role, the dedication of officers on the ground cannot be overlooked,” Justice Karim stated. The Punjab advocate general informed the court that smoke-emitting vehicles were being identified using Safe City cameras, with immediate action taken.

The court also discussed steps such as arresting individuals burning crop residue and transferring deputy commissioners to districts where violations occur.

Justice Karim highlighted that master plans for cities were being developed, with a ban on new housing societies in green areas. The court also called for strict legislation, including heavy fines for transport violations, and directed the formation of a committee to draft the laws.

Additionally, the Punjab government plans to introduce incentive packages for students offering innovative ideas for environmental protection. Justice Karim warned of strict measures, including sealing non-compliant schools, to ensure adherence to anti-pollution directives.