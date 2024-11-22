Weekly Inflation Increases Slightly as Vegetable Prices Go Up 

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended November 21, 2024, increased by 0.67 percent, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable.

Some of the items, prices of which increased, include tomatoes (20.72 percent), potatoes (3.81 percent), garlic (3.42 percent), eggs (3.16 percent), vegetable ghee (2.30 percent), Mustard Oil (1.28 percent), onions (0.98 percent) and beef with bone (0.92 percent.

The item prices of which decreased during the period under review include chicken (2.97 percent), pulse gram (1.70 percent), LPG (0.80 percent), pulse Masoor (0.62 percent), rice basmati broken (0.40 percent), sugar (0.27 percent) and wheat flour bag (0.25 percent).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 4.92 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of Pulse Gram (70.95 percent), Pulse Moong (38.53 percent), Powdered Milk (25.74 percent), Beef (23.79 percent), Onions (21.05 percent), Tomatoes (19.69 percent), Garlic (16.08 percent), Gas Charges for Q1 (15.52 percent), Shirting (15.27 percent), Mutton (14.80 percent) and Georgette (13.07 percent).