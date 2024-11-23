Important Update Issued for Islamabad Airport Amid PTI Protest

In anticipation of a major protest called by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled for November 24, the government has taken stringent measures to secure the capital. Key entry and exit points to Islamabad have been sealed, and large containers have been placed on several major roads, causing concerns among residents and travelers.

The decision to block off access to the city is aimed at managing the influx of protesters expected to gather in Islamabad for the demonstration. These security measures have raised concerns among individuals with scheduled flights from Islamabad International Airport, as many feared disruptions to travel plans.

However, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has provided reassurance to passengers. Speaking to Propakistani, a PAA spokesperson confirmed that flight operations at all airports, including Islamabad International Airport, remain unaffected.

“Flights are continuing as per schedule,” the spokesperson emphasized, aiming to alleviate worries among travelers during this tense period.

While air travel appears to be proceeding without interruption, the road closures may still cause delays for passengers attempting to reach the airport. Travelers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journey, and stay updated on the latest traffic advisories to avoid any inconvenience.

The PTI’s call for protest comes amid ongoing political tensions, and the situation in the capital is being closely monitored by authorities. Security personnel have been deployed throughout the city to maintain order, and updates are expected as the situation develops.