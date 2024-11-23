Landslides and Protests Bring Karakoram Highway to a Standstill

The Karakoram Highway is currently blocked at two locations, causing travel disruptions. In Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dam-affected residents have closed the road as part of a protest. This has halted traffic and created challenges for commuters in the area.

In Diamer’s Mola Dad Pari area, a landslide has also blocked the highway. This natural obstruction has added to the difficulties faced by travelers. Efforts to reopen the highway are underway.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has instructed the Diamer administration and FWO to clear the blocked route. However, ongoing landslides in the region are slowing down the road-clearing process.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on the situation. For emergencies or further information, the control room can be reached at 05812-930037.