Malaysian Air Force Chief Visits Ancestral Village in Haripur

General Muhammad Asghar Khan, the Pakistan-origin Chief of the Malaysian Royal Air Force, visited his ancestral village Bair in Haripur on Friday. During his brief two-hour visit, he met with relatives and offered prayers for deceased family members at their graves.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, General Asghar Khan paid respects at the graves of his grandfather Malik Qalandar Khan, uncle Malik Yaqub, cousin Hafiz Ramiz, and grandmother. He also spent time reconnecting with his relatives during the visit.

Mukhtar Ahmed, General Asghar Khan’s cousin and Assistant Director of Local Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shared details about the family’s history. He explained that General Asghar Khan’s grandfather, Malik Qalandar Khan, moved to Malaysia before the creation of Pakistan.

It was there that Asghar Khan’s father, Gohar Aman, and uncle, Malik Muhammad Yaqub, were born. His father later served as a senior officer in the Malaysian police before retiring. Mukhtar Ahmed further noted that General Asghar Khan belongs to the Awan tribe and last visited Pakistan in 2008 for a training session in Karachi.

The visit highlights General Asghar Khan’s continued connection to his roots despite his prominent role in Malaysia’s military.