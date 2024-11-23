PCB Confirms Return of Mentors for Champions T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis will return as mentors for the five Champions T20 Cup teams in the upcoming edition.

The quintet was previously appointed on three-year contracts with the Champions Cup as their first appointment.

The mentors’ initial task was guiding their teams in the Champions One-Day Cup which took place at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, from September 12 to 29, 2024. Saqlain Mushtaq was the first mentor to lead his side to victory in the first competition, earning a handsome reward for his efforts.

Collectively, the five mentors boast an impressive 1,621 international matches, amassing 32,780 runs and 1,503 wickets with PCB hoping that the Champions T20 Cup can unearth some rare gems in the domestic circuit.

Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, securing 26 wins in 56 matches.

Inspired Pakistan to the No. 1 ICC Test Team ranking in August 2016.

Co-holder of the fastest Test century record (56 balls against Australia in 2014).

Featured in multiple ICC events, including leading Pakistan to the T20 World Cup final in 2007.

Named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2017.

Saqlain Mushtaq

Fastest bowler to reach 250 ODI wickets.

Inventor of the “doosra.”

Achieved two ODI hat-tricks, including one in a World Cup.

Played in three World Cups and two Champions Trophy tournaments.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Captained Pakistan to victory in the 2006 ICC U19 World Cup and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Led Pakistan to the No. 1 spot in ICC T20I Team Rankings.

Holds the record for most dismissals (6 catches) in a single ODI.

One of only two wicket-keepers to lead their team in 50+ ODIs.

Shoaib Malik

Represented Pakistan in six T20 World Cups and six Champions Trophy tournaments.

Scored 11,867 international runs and took 218 wickets across all formats.

Known for his longevity, with a career spanning over 19 years.

A prominent figure in global franchise cricket.

Waqar Younis

Played in three ODI World Cups.

Fastest to reach 400 ODI wickets.

Holds the record for the best ODI bowling figures as a captain.

Known for his ability to dismiss all 11 batters in a single Test match.

Served as Pakistan’s head coach and bowling coach across multiple ICC events.

A Pathway for Future Stars

The PCB is committed to developing a robust domestic cricket structure that provides a clear pathway for players to transition to the national team.

These mentors will help cultivate emerging talent and enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan cricket across all formats.