Rain and Snowfall Predicted in Different Regions

Most parts of the country are expected to experience dry and cold weather. However, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby mountainous areas may witness cloudy skies with chances of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, as well as light snowfall over the hills. In Punjab’s plains, smog or fog is expected during the morning and night hours.

Experts predict no rainfall in Lahore in the coming week. The city is currently experiencing dry, cold weather with chilly winds. According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore’s current temperature is recorded at 17°C, with a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 25°C expected.

Dry weather is likely in most districts of Punjab. However, overcast skies with chances of light rain or drizzle accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms are expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas. Smog or fog is anticipated during the morning and night hours in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and nearby areas.

ALSO READ Experts Predict Return of Smog in Lahore as Govt Eases Restrictions

In the federal capital Islamabad and its surroundings, partly cloudy skies are expected with chances of light rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Most districts of the province are likely to remain dry and cold. However, in Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, and Khyber, cloudy conditions with chances of rain and snowfall in mountainous regions are forecast.

In Balochistan, most districts are expected to remain dry, while the mountainous areas may experience cold weather during the morning and night. Similarly, dry weather is expected across most parts of Sindh, with light smog or fog likely in the early hours in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tando Jam, and nearby areas. In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, cold and cloudy weather is predicted, with chances of rain and snowfall in some locations.

The lowest temperatures recorded today include Skardu at -4°C, Gopis at -3°C, and Gilgit at -1°C.