Experts Predict Return of Smog in Lahore as Govt Eases Restrictions

Once again, Lahore topped the list of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, raising concerns about public health as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lifted restrictions on outdoor activities.

Data from IQAir revealed that Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 189, followed by Delhi, India (186), and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (170). Other cities in the top 10 included Tashkent, Uzbekistan (160), Mumbai, India (152), Kolkata, India (144), Shanghai, China (144), Dhaka, Bangladesh (143), Accra, Ghana (119), and Doha, Qatar (118).

Within Lahore, localized AQI readings painted a grim picture: Sunder Industrial Estate (285), DHA Phase 8 (269), Polo Ground Cantt (228), and other areas also recorded alarmingly high levels. Environmental experts noted that PM2.5 levels in Lahore were 21.8 times the WHO’s annual guideline, warning that smog could return if anti-smog measures were not sustained.

Despite these warnings, the EPA issued a notification allowing the resumption of outdoor activities, citing improvements in air quality. Parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical sites, and outdoor sports events were reopened across the province until 8:00 PM daily. The public was advised to wear masks outdoors, while vulnerable groups, including young children and the elderly, were urged to take precautions.

Additionally, the notification mandated the closure of shops, markets, and malls in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala by 8:00 PM, except for essential services like pharmacies, grocery stores, and fuel stations. Violations would be penalized under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, with light rain and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan. Smog and fog patches were expected in Punjab’s plains during morning and night hours. Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C and a maximum of 27°C on Thursday, while Leh experienced the country’s lowest at -7°C.

On the enforcement front, Punjab Police, under the direction of IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, arrested 33 individuals and registered 51 cases for violating smog SOPs. Fines totaling Rs. 8.88 million were imposed on 533 violators, primarily for burning crop residues and operating smoky vehicles.