Pakistan Wins British Junior Open for the First Time Since 2012

Pakistan’s Muhammad Humza Khan has won the British Junior Open’s Under 15 Boys category, making his country proud in Birmingham earlier today.

Humza swept the final 3-0 against England’s Yusuf Sheikh with a score of 11-4, 11-3, and 11-7, ending a relatively long drought of 8 years considering Pakistan won the British Junior Open back in 2012.

British Open is a prestigious event in the world of Squash and its junior title took place from 2-6 January. In the junior championship, events for both girls and boys take place every year under different categories such as Under 19, 17, 15, 13 and 11.

In the semi-final, Humza Khan defeated Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy 3-0 as the scoreline read 11-5, 11-8, and 11-7. In the second semi-final, Yusuf Sheikh downed Pakistan’s Muhammad Ammad with a final score of 11-9, 11-6, and 11-7.

