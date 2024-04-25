Meta Delegation Calls on IT Minister

A two-member delegation of Meta called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday.

Meta delegation comprised Dania Mukhtar, Head of Public Policy for Pakistan at Meta, and Taabeer Ather, Manager Public Policy for Pakistan.

The meeting discussed in detail the responsible use of social media platforms. The delegation briefed the minister about Meta’s working and different campaigns in Pakistan including the Digital Safety Campaign, Election Education Campaign, Anti-Scams Campaign, and Digital Literacy Program.

Khawaja appreciated the working of Meta and assured her full support to the company.