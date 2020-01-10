Air Chief Awards Cash Prize to British Junior Open Squash Champion Hamza Khan

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan beat Yusuf Sheikh of England to clinch the Junior Open Squash Championship held in Birmingham.

Following his remarkable performance during the U15 title race, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan awarded Rs. 500,000 to Hamza Khan.

Hamza’s impressive run to the final included a 16-minute victory in the final, where he won 11-4, 11-3, and 11-7.

Alongside Hamza, his countrymen Mohammad Ammad and Noor Zaman also delivered impressive performances as they reached U-15 and U-17 semifinals.

Interacting with the players, Air Chief Marshal said that young players like Hamza are the future of Pakistan and it is imperative to encourage them and help them along the way.

Hamza received a warm welcome once he returned to Pakistan.