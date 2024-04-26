Enjoy Free WiFi at These 50 Locations in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the inauguration of a groundbreaking initiative – free WiFi services at 50 key locations across Lahore. This ambitious pilot project aims to revolutionize internet access for citizens, marking a pivotal step towards a more connected society.

Expressing her unwavering commitment to delivering on her promises, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her delight at the rollout of free WiFi services, stating,

Free WiFi started at the following (50 spots) in Lahore. Rest of Lahore is being done too. Alhamdolillah! We promise, we deliver.

The decision to introduce the free WiFi pilot project was forged during a high-level meeting between the Chief Minister and officials from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) last month. As part of this initiative, PITB has been tasked with modernizing existing infrastructure, including hotspots, to ensure seamless internet provision.

Under the visionary leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, PITB has been directed to prioritize the deployment of free WiFi services in vital hubs such as educational institutions, airports, railway stations, and bus stands. It is estimated that a total of 516 locations across Lahore will benefit from this transformative initiative, substantially enhancing internet accessibility for residents.

This initiative signifies a remarkable revival of the complimentary WiFi services initially introduced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2013. While the services were discontinued during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government due to outstanding bills, CM Maryam Nawaz’s administration has reinstated and amplified this essential service, empowering communities with connectivity.

With the oversight of WiFi services now entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), efficient management and operation are ensured, heralding a new era of digital connectivity in Lahore.