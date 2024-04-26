Six-Month Roadmap for Pakistani Sports Revealed

Newly appointed Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ahsan Iqbal provided a six-month plan for the betterment of sports in Pakistan during a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the IPC Minister and it was attended by the Secretary of IPC, the Additional Secretary, the Director-General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), and other relevant stakeholders.

The Secretary IPC provided a detailed briefing, and it was decided that the “National Sports Revival Conference” will be held next month, inviting all relevant stakeholders, including the country’s renowned athletes, representatives of sports associations, and others.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the upcoming National Sports Revival Conference, National Games, and Narowal Sports Complex and directed that the national athletes should get a minimum 6-month training before international events.

He also discussed the Installation of AstroTurfs especially in the major universities of the country so that the infrastructure can be developed at the grassroots level so that the players can hone their skills.

IPC Minister Ahsan Iqbal's plan for sports in Pakistan: – Complete remaining work of Narowal Sports City

– Building more squash complexes

– Football complexes in Chaman and Lyari

– AstroTurf in universities

During the meeting, the Minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to complete the unfinished work of Narowal Sports Complex to host international events.

Furthermore, the Minister urged the IPC ministry to build more squash complexes in the country for the revival of squash and also directed the IPC to construct football complexes across the country, particularly in Chaman and Lyari, to facilitate local talent.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the training of athletes, particularly for international events while emphasizing the ministry to focus on their training while engaging international coaches to improve in key sports.