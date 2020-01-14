Breaking: Bangladesh Agree to Tour Pakistan

After a lot of resistance, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally agreed to send its cricket to Pakistan.
According to the latest details, Bangladesh will play 2 Test matches, 1 ODI, and 3 T20Is. The Test series between both nations will be part of the Test championship.
The PCB said:
According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24-27 January.
The complete schedule is as follows:
|T20I Series
|24th Jan, 27th Jan
|Test Series
|7th Feb, 5th April
|ODI Match
|3rd Apr
It is worth mentioning that one-off ODI and the 2nd Test match will be played after the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Talking about the agreement, Ehsan Mani said:
I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries.