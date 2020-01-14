Breaking: Bangladesh Agree to Tour Pakistan

After a lot of resistance, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally agreed to send its cricket to Pakistan.

According to the latest details, Bangladesh will play 2 Test matches, 1 ODI, and 3 T20Is. The Test series between both nations will be part of the Test championship.

The PCB said:

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24-27 January.

The complete schedule is as follows:

T20I Series 24th Jan, 27th Jan Test Series 7th Feb, 5th April ODI Match 3rd Apr

It is worth mentioning that one-off ODI and the 2nd Test match will be played after the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking about the agreement, Ehsan Mani said: