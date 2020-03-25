ICC Ready to Make a Decision on Postponing T20 World Cup 2020

After a number of sports events getting canceled, the cricket lovers are worrying that the coronavirus pandemic will impact the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The mega event, which is scheduled from 18th October to 15th November, is also under a cloud of uncertainty as the country battles against the deadly virus. Australia has reported over 2,000 cases of the disease, resulting in the closure of borders and a strict lockdown, which is likely to continue for an indefinite period.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will hold a teleconference with its member boards on 29th March to decide the future of the T20 World Cup. It is worth mentioning that Cricket Australia has suspended all cricket activities until further notice.

While the event looks in doubt, Cricket Australia Chief, Kevin Roberts, is hopeful of staging the mega event as per the original schedule ‘to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did’.

We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks’ or a few months’ time. None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November.

Earlier, the biggest sporting event, Olympics, was also postponed by a year following concerns over the preparations leading to the competition. The interesting thing is that the 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled in India and if this year’s event gets postponed, it would create a tricky situation for the ICC.

