Arthur Admits Using ‘Strong Words’ Against Arrogant Akmal

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur, has revealed that he used strong words against Umar Akmal 2017.

The now-banned cricketer went public about the incident, saying that Arthur abused in the presence of the then chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq. He also claimed that it was a routine thing, not only with him but other cricketers as well.

I thought [he] was unbelievably arrogant.

Reflecting on the incident, the Sri Lankan head coach has said that Akmal was unbelievably arrogant during the whole fiasco, which led him to use strong words.

The incident took place at PCB’s High-Performance Center where Akmal was told to use such facilities only after improving his fitness and scoring runs at the domestic level.

I thought he was arrogant during the incident at the high-performance center. He went up to our fitness trainer Grant Luden and asked him for his fitness program, despite the fact that he was given six to seven of those in the past. He then walks up to Grant Flower and asks ‘can I have a hit?’

Talking to BSport, the South African said that this was the point when he decided to have a chat with Umar Akmal and things got heated up a little.

That’s is where I told him lets go and have a chat. I told him that you need to sort things out first which includes improving fitness and scoring runs before coming to the academy to use our facilities. I might have used couple of stronger words as well but that was to shock him into some sort of action.

The former Pakistan coach has also said that if he gets picked up to play for his country after the ban, he will be ‘very surprised’ because it will be a ‘poor decision’.

