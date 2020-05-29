Cricketer from Indian Occupied Kashmir Visits Shahid Afridi for Coaching

Shahid Afridi has been a favorite for many young cricketers for quite a long time. Ever since his epic 37-ball century in his 1st ODI innings in 1996, Afridi has been a fan favorite throughout the world.

For the first time in history, a cricketer from the Indian-Occupied Kashmir has come to Pakistan to learn cricket. Mir Murtaza, who hails from Anantnag, entered Pakistan through the Wahga Border and later traveled to Karachi to meet Shahid Afridi, Samaa News reported.

ALSO READ

Shahid Afridi Announces When He Will Retire from PSL

Having stayed in Pakistan for 3 months, Mir Murtaza got training from the star all-rounder.

Talking about his interaction with Murtaza, Afridi said that he’s a talented cricketer and he’s willing to coach and help cricketers from any part of the world. He also said that if he visits him again in the future, he will happily help him out by getting him trained from the top coaches in the country.

On the other hand, Murtaza has also said that he has learned a great deal from Afridi. Reports state that Lahore Qalandars are also willing to invite him for training at a high-performance center in Lahore once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Earlier, Afridi had expressed his desire to see and lead a team from Kashmir in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) next edition which will be his last competitive tournament.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.