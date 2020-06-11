Startling: Ramiz Raja Thinks These Young Pakistani Bowlers Can Succeed Despite Saliva Ban

Former Pakistan captain, Ramiz Raja, has called for a change in selection policy as the ICC’s Chief Executive Committee approved the saliva ban as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

The cricketer-turned-commentator has suggested some surprising names that he would want the selection team to pick in the squad for England tour. The names include Lahore Qalandars fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain, and spinners such as Mohammad Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators) and Farzan Raja (Lahore Qalandars).

These are very interesting picks because they don’t have any experience except Nawaz, who has only played three Test matches. Explaining the reason behind his suggestion, Raja said that those who bowl accurate lines and lengths in limited-overs cricket can do well in the longest format because there won’t be enough sideways movement and reverse-swing due to saliva ban.

When you look for such bowlers, the first ones that come to mind are Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf as they are both accurate and bowl at a good pace. With new regulations in place, these are precisely the kind of bowlers the selection committee will have to look at ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England.

He said that leg-spinner Yasir Shah will not be as effective as he usually is because he relies on the use of saliva to shine the ball.

The same goes for spinners like Yasir Shah, might not be that effective because they also rely on shining the ball in order to deceive the batsman. Spinners like Mohammad Nawaz and Farzan Raja can be more effective due to their ability to bowl accurately with variations of pace.

As per the new regulations, teams will be warned if they are found using saliva to shine the ball. After two warnings, there will be a penalty of 5 runs. Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is on their tour to England.

