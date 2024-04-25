Finance Minister Meets with Team of APM Terminals to Discuss Operations in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals accompanied by Ambassador Jakob Linulf, along with representative from APM Terminals, at Finance Division, today.

The minister commenced the discussion by expressing gratitude to the Danish Government for its commitment, notably in the form of the grant for flood-affected communities in 2022 and the $3.8 million grant pledged during the Geneva pledges. He emphasized the need to capitalize on this momentum to further enhance economic ties between the two nations.

He further apprised the representatives about the government’s reform agenda and expressed optimism that Pakistan’s reform actions would lead to improved business confidence and attract investments to Pakistan. He also expressed that the government is committed to facilitate an environment conducive to business and is keen to explore opportunities for future projects & investments with APM, particularly in the maritime sector.

Svendsen expressed that APM Terminals is pleased to engage with the government to discuss the ongoing and future projects in Pakistan. He stated that the company sees great potential in the Pakistani market and is committed to enhance its investment and operations to support the country’s trade, affirming confidence in the country’s growth prospects and commitment to its development agenda.

Additionally, the matter regarding the need of improvisation in customs rules and regulations for efficient execution of the maritime affairs in a seamless manner was also discussed. The Finance Minister assured his support in this regard.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration between public and private sectors to further boost the economic ties.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Maritime Affairs, representatives from APM, and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division.