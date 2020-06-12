Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali & Sarfaraz Ahmed Named in Pakistan’s Squad for England Tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 29-player squad for the upcoming England tour in August-September. Pakistan team is expected to depart for England in early-July considering a mandatory 14-day quarantine period and a training camp before the series kicks off in August.

Commenting on the squad, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said:

“The selectors have picked a squad which gives us the best chance of success in England. It was a challenging process as the players have not played for an extended period of time, but nevertheless, with the month that we will have in England and the intense training we will undergo, we are confident we will get the players up to the mark to be ready for the three Tests.

A number of youngsters including the Under-19 batting sensation, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Haris Rauf have also been included in the squad. Former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has also made a comeback to the team for the first time after his sacking in 2019.

Mohammad Amir was unavailable for selection due to the birth of his second child whereas Haris Sohail has opted out of the tour due to personal reasons. Sohail Khan is also back in the squad to strengthen the fast bowling department.

The breakdown of the 29-player squad is:

Abid Ali Fakhar Zaman Imam-ul-Haq Shan Masood Azhar Ali Babar Azam Asad Shafiq Fawad Alam Haider Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik Mohammad Rizwan Sarfaraz Ahmed Faheem Ashraf Haris Rauf Imran Khan Sr. Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Hasnain Naseem Shah Shaheen Shah Afridi Sohail Khan Usman Shinwari Wahab Riaz Imad Wasim Kashif Bhatti Shadab Khan Yasir Shah

15-man backroom staff will also accompany the team on the tour. The new additions to the staff include batting coach, Younis Khan, spin bowling coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, and fielding coach, Abdul Majeed.

