Samsung Galaxy A21s: How Does it Stand Up Against Xiaomi & Honor? [Video Review]

In May this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy A21s as an upgrade over previously launched Samsung Galaxy A21. The smartphone offers a bigger battery, a good camera, Exynos 850 SoC, and more RAM options as compared to its predecessor in no more than PKR 33,500.

Here’s what we think about the mid-range smartphone.

Design and Display

Almost all A-series Smartphones follow the same design pattern with a few tweaks here and there. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is no exception.

The smartphone features a glossy back that gives an overall stylish look; however, it catches fingerprints like all other glass back phones. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back, and the quad-sensor camera sits on the rectangular camera aisle.

The handset is built around a 6.5-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with HD+ resolution, a punch hole, 270 PPI pixel density, and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Overall, the display is pretty decent and provides crisp and vibrant colors for multimedia playback.

Cameras and Performance

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 SoC with an octa-core processor topped with a Mali G52 GPU. Thanks to the SoC, A21s is capable of smoothly running day to day tasks as well as basic level gaming. All-in-all, when compared to the price, the device offers reasonable performance.

Like most mid-range phones nowadays, the A21s boasts a 5000 mAh battery providing 8 to 9 hours of constant playback and 36 to 48 hours of normal usage. The battery supports 15W fast charging as well.

The smartphone boots on Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0.

Moving on to key features of the smartphone, i.e., the camera specifications. Galaxy A21s comes with a 48 MP wide-angle shooter as the main camera, accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and an additional 2 MP sensor for portrait shots.

For selfies, it features a 13 MP sensor.

Here are some of the camera samples:

The pictures have a very good dynamic range, and the colors are very near to real life.

Here is a picture taken using the macro lens.

The smartphone, as a whole, is an all-rounder and does justice to its price.