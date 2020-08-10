vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboration with Daraz

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has collaborated with popular e-commerce store Daraz, for the Azaadi Sale on the occasion of Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day. The grand trademark Azaadi Sale on Daraz is bringing alive a convenient online shopping and entertainment experience featuring top deals and cross-category offers.

As a brand partner to Azaadi sale, vivo is empowering its customers with an exclusive online flagship store on Daraz to buy and experience its innovative trendsetting Smartphones and get the chance to win something, on every purchase. The festival will last from 7th of August to 14th of August with a complete range of vivo smartphones available and bundled deals with speedy delivery all over the country.

In the ongoing Azaadi sale, vivo’s flagship model, V19 is being offered with a voucher worth Rs. 2100, along with premium gifts handpicked exclusively for vivo lovers across Pakistan.

vivo’s top-selling models S1 and S1 Pro are also set to have amazing bundle deals during the campaign. Customers will also get a chance to win vivo V15 Pro, by playing 1 Rupee Game on Daraz.

Adding more excitement to the occasion, Azaadi Sale has been integrated with a highly popular game show “Jeeto Pakistan” hosted by vivo’s brand ambassador Fahad Mustafa. The show is famous for its fun-filled interactive activities, revealing some super deals and partner promotions.

To ensure that all vivo lovers in Pakistan have the best experience this Independence Day, vivo will be organizing a “grand review contest” for all the users to win exciting prizes worth up to Rs. 3000. The contest involves customers to upload a “pictorial” review after the purchase of every vivo smartphone on Azaadi Sale. vivo has especially organized this contest to ensure that this Independence Day all its customers have double the excitement this year and unlock a chance to win exciting prizes.

“vivo has always ventured to pursue perfection and deliver the best to our customers. All vivo products come alive with a motto to make users’ life easier and better. We take pride in blending with the vibrant cultures of Pakistan and bring this grand Azadi sale to everyone this Independence Day. We have once again partnered with Daraz and have amazing discounts and bundle deals waiting for all our customers. We aim to celebrate the 74th Independence Day sharing love with our vivo family across the country,” said Mr. Alex Zhan, Sales Director for vivo in Pakistan.