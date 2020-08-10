Xiaomi Launches Smart Door & Window Sensors for $7

The latest addition to Xiaomi’s endless list of smart products is the Xiaomi Door and Window Sensor 2. It is set to go for crowdfunding in China soon and will be sold for only $7.

The Xiaomi Door and Window Sensor 2 is a follow up of the original that debuted in 2015. This time, it comes with support for the Mijia app multi-function gateway that is able to detect the status of a door or a window in real-time. This function is powered by magnetic induction that can detect whether the door is open or closed and function accordingly.

The latest model also comes with a new light sensor that can be used to set reminders for opening or closing doors or windows based on ambient light. For instance, if it is dark outside, the gadget can remind you to close your doors, etc.

The door can easily be controlled through the Mijia App and it now also supports voice commands via the XiaoAI assistant.

Crowdfunding for the Xiaomi Door and Window Sensor 2 will start on August 2 and it will be available for sale soon in the coming weeks. It will go for a retail price of only $7.