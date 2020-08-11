BRT Peshawar to be Inaugurated by PM Imran Khan on 13th August

After numerous controversies and deadline extensions, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRT) will be inaugurated on 13th of August, 2020 by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The reports state that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mehmood Khan and a few notable personalities will also participate in the inauguration ceremony.

The BRT has a 27.5 km long main route that entails 31 stations, whereas the feeder routes reportedly make for a combined length of 62 km and a total of 146 stops. Seven different areas of the city join in on the main route, which allows travelers to gain access to the shuttle service and reach the main route with ease.

As per previous reports, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government officially announced the fares for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service about three weeks ago. The starting point of the fares will be Rs. 15. From there, the fares can go up to a maximum of Rs. 50, depending on the distance traveled between the stations.

It is pertinent to mention, however, that earlier last month, KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad said that the Peshawar BRT project will be ready by June next year. During his address in the provincial assembly session, Shah Muhammad said that the initial cost of BRT, which was Rs. 60 billion, has gone up due to alterations in its design and architecture.

There’s been a lot of speculation, and a fair number of controversies surrounding the project. However, at last, the project is finally set to be inaugurated in a few days, which would be a sigh of relief, not only for the government but for the dwellers of the city as well.