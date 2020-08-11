Supreme Court Orders to Register Case Against K-Electric, Put CEO on ECL

Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, has expressed severe dissatisfaction over K-Electric’s performance during the recent spells of torrential rainfall of the Monsoon season and directed authorities to register a case against K-Electric.

He also directed to place the name of the entire senior management of K-Electric, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

At the start of the hearing of the suo moto notice taken on the incidents of the collapse of billboards, Justice Gulzar issued a summon for K-Electric boss.

During the hearing, Justice Gulzar remarked that no one appears to be bothered one bit about the development of Karachi as everyone seems to be engaged in making fortunes for themselves.

He reprimanded K-Electric’s CEO and said that K-Electric is no different in any aspect.

Justice Gulzar further added that numerous precious lives are lost due to electrocution in each rain spell in Karachi. K-Electric must be held accountable for the loss of human lives due to its sheer negligence.

He remarked that legal proceedings should be initiated against CEO K-Electric for the loss of lives and all directors of the company should be thrown behind bars.