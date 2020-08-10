Faisal Vawda Helps Poor Rickshaw Driver On the Road [Video]

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda, often makes headlines for outrageous claims. But this time Vawda’s philanthropic side came to light when a video of him helping a rickshaw driver on a road in Karachi went viral on social media.

As per details, the daily wager’s vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit while he was on the road. Clueless, the rickshaw driver was standing nearby, helplessly watching his vehicle burn when Vawda, who was driving by, stopped and inquired him.

گذشتہ رات فیصل بھائی نے سفر کرتے ہوئے راستہ میں ایک غریب آدمی کے رکشہ کو حادثے کا شکارہونے کے بعد جلتا ہوا پایا۔

جس پر فیصل بھائی نے فوری اپنے ذاتی خرچ پر اس رکشہ کو بلکل نیا تیارکرنے کے لیئے رقم دی اور غریب رکشہ ڈرائیورکی بھی مالی معاونت کی گئی۔ @FaisalVawdaPTI #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/Y5ec88uyUh — TEAM FAISAL VAWDA (@TeamFaisalVawda) August 9, 2020

Upon hearing the story, he immediately called the ambulance to put off the fire. Later on, Vawda paid for a complete overhaul of the vehicle, and also announced financial assistance for the poor rickshaw driver.

The video of the rickshaw driver thanking Faisal for his kind act is making rounds on social media.