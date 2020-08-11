Metro Bus to Resume Service in The Twin Cities Tomorrow

As per recent media reports, following the withdrawal of the Coronavirus lockdown by the Punjab government, the local administration has decided to restart Metro Bus service in twin cities from tomorrow (Wednesday), ensuring the abidance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to mitigate the resurgence of the virus.

The government decided to shut down the Metro Bus Service back in March due to the unmitigated spread of COVID-19 across the country. However, the recent decline in cases has allowed the government to put an end to the lockdown and restart operations across the country. Though the SOPs are unknown as of yet, reports suggest that they shall be issued sometime today.

It bears mentioning that Punjab has completely withdrawn lockdown yesterday, so all organizations and industries are returning to their normal schedule whilst abiding by the prescribed SOPs, which will help the economy regain momentum. However, the educational institutes and marriage halls will reopen once the government deems it safe enough for people to convene in large gatherings.

As per the reports, a notification has been issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, after the decision was made to lift the lockdowns in the province, whereby they suggested the resumption of educational activities from Sept 15.

Although the lockdown has been lifted, the pandemic isn’t over just yet, as 531 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, with 15 deaths caused by the virus. Therefore, it is still important for the masses to take all necessary precautions to avoid the resurgence of the virus.