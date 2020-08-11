Samsung Researchers Allegedly Leaked OLED Tech to Chinese Companies

Samsung is working on a new OLED inkjet printing technology and it has already been reportedly leaked to Chinese rivals. The technology was leaked by two of the South Korean giant’s researchers and they have now been arrested.

The report comes from the Korean media which states that the two researchers charged for leaking the technology have caused millions of dollars worth of damage. The identities of the two culprits have not been revealed by the police yet but it is confirmed that one is a 37 and the other a 46-year-old senior researcher at Samsung.

More information on the two individuals will appear as the trial begins in the upcoming weeks.

Samsung has invested more than 8 million dollars for research and development in the OLED inkjet printing technology over the course of three years. It was previously reported that this new technology will reduce the cost of production for traditional 4K OLED TVs by up to 20%.

Samsung Display is expected to start using this new OLED technology for mass production by October this year, meaning that we may start seeing it in TVs by November. If all goes as planned, this will make Samsung the first company to offer this tech, unless, of course, if Chinese rivals have something up their sleeves.