Apple Delays iPhone 12 to October

The ongoing pandemic has caused several setbacks in the smartphone market and it comes as no surprise that the iPhone 12 has been delayed yet again. The upcoming iPhone series was expected to arrive in September this year but has now reportedly been delayed to October instead.

The report comes from Twitter tipster Jon Prosser who has usually been correct in predicting announcement dates for different products. He says that Apple has different plans for September.

The company has traditionally launched the Apple Watch alongside new iPhones, but if rumors turn out to be true, we could see the Apple Watch 6 launch ahead of the iPhone 12 alongside the new unspecified iPad model instead.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

According to the Tweet, the iPad and Apple Watch will arrive on September 7 whereas the iPhone 12 will debut on October 12. The launch for the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to happen even later in November. Pre-orders and shipping will take place in the same month just like the others.

Prosser says in a different tweet that the dates could change or move with the ongoing delays, but as of now, the mentioned dates are expected. The new iPhones are expected to feature 5G for the first time and may not have earphones or a charger in the box since who needs convenience anyway?