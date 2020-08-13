Kia Sportage Vs. Hyundai Tucson – Which One is the Better Buy? [Comparison]

Having been released just one year apart, the Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson are the latest additions to a very young crossover SUV market of Pakistan. The Sportage, having been around for over a year now, has been one of the hottest selling new cars in the Pakistani market as it has a fair number of modern features and can be had for a relatively reasonable price.

Having seen Kia-Lucky’s success, Hyundai Nishat finally mustered up enough courage to throw their card on the table in the form of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson. The vehicle was revealed back at the Pakistan International Auto Show in February 2020.

Since then, everyone had been waiting in anticipation for the launch of the vehicle, which was originally scheduled for June of 2020 but was delayed by a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Finally, the launch of the vehicle took place yesterday in a live Facebook video stream, in which all the features and the price of the SUV was also revealed.

Since Kia is owned by Hyundai, both cars share a lot of similarities with one another. Both are Korean, both have been successful in the international market and both offer just about the same features and conveniences and both are almost in the same price bracket. Given those facts, the competition between the two is likely to be incredibly tough. However, there are certain things, apart from the obvious visual attributes, that can help you tell both cars apart from one another and help make the decision to buy either one easier for you.

Before we start going into detail, know that Hyundai Tucson will be launched in 2 variants, i.e. the front wheel drive (FWD) GLS Sport variant and the all-wheel drive (AWD) Ultimate variant. Whereas the Sportage is offered in 3 variants i.e. the FWD Alpha and FWD mid-range variants as well as a range-topping AWD variant. More details will be covered regarding these variants further on.

With that out of the way, here’s ProPakistani’s comparison between the Kia Sportage and the Brand new Hyundai Tucson:

Design

Kia has taken a much bolder approach in terms of their design language for all their vehicles, but the Sportage looks particularly polarizing. Its design is certainly more striking, owing to the aggressive headlight with quad-cube DRLs that are place incredibly high up, Kia’s patented huge tiger-nose grille, the sporty front bumper with a massive grille at the bottom as well as a couple of vents surrounding the fog-lights that are just a cosmetic enhancement rather than a functional one.

On the side, you will spot huge 18 inch Alloy wheels, though the Alpha comes with 17 inch alloys, and a whole lot of lines and creases along the side to make the car look sporty. On the top, you can sport silver roof rails on the side of the panoramic sunroof, which give the car a more adventurous look.

The sportiness continues on the back, with the power tailgate also featuring a spoiler and a horizontal light strip that runs along the entire width of the car and blends in with the sharp LED Taillights.

Also on the back, you see indicator lights and reverse lights mounted on the bottom, and most importantly, the dual exhausts that are surrounded by a trim piece that is made to look like a skid-plate/rear diffuser.

Hyundai on the other hand, is much more subdued in its design. The trademark large and imposing hexagonal front grille, angular oval-ish headlights and taillights, smooth flowing lines and a round silhouette, makes a fairly simple, yet good looking car. Up front, you get the penta-LED Headlamps with DRLs, a skid-plate that makes the car look tough and off-road-ready, and a couple of foglights that have their own.

On the side, there are power-operated side mirrors with built-in turn signals and puddle lamps. There are silver roof rails here as well, and chrome door-handles giving a bit of an adventurous feel to the otherwise very sophisticated side profile of the SUV. Also, the car features side-garnish which gives the Tuscon a rough and tumble, off-roader like characteristic.

Move around to the back and you’ll find the elongated oval-ish taillights native to the Hyundai design, a couple of rear reflectors at the bottom, twin-exhaust tip, and a shark-fin antenna at the back for style and better radio signal reception.

Dimensions

Based on the fact that both cars practically share the same, sedan-based frame, both cars have virtually the same measurements as well. However, due to the design difference, the measurements have been differentiated ever so slightly. Here’s the dimensions of both cars:

Measurements Tucson Sportage Body Length 4,480 mm 4,485 mm Width 1,850 mm 1,855 mm Height 1,655 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm 2,670 mm Ground Clearance 172 mm 172 mm

Interior

Just as the cars are vastly different on the outside, they’re vastly different on the inside as well. But in this case, Kia is the one that apparently goes the traditional route.

The Sportage features a relatively conventional interior layout, with an 8″ infotainment screen (7″ in Alpha) in the middle and a simple, straight dash design.

Though the quality and tech are definitely up to the mark, with the car featuring a dashboard that’s made from soft material, and instrument panel with a digital screen for additional info, plush leather seats (fabric ones in Alpha) a roomy and comfortable cabin space, and a panoramic sunroof (Plain roof in Alpha) that brightens up the cabin even further. The cream-colored trim blended with brown also looks pleasing.

Hyundai however, has gone a more contemporary route in terms of their interior design. The cockpit is more modern and the dash design is a bit more angular, curvy and complex as compared to that of the Sportage.

Plus, it comes loaded with kit such as a larger 10″ infotainment screen, a dashboard that’s made from soft material, and instrument panel with a digital screen for additional info, plush leather seats (fabric ones in GLS Sport) a roomy and comfortable cabin space, and a panoramic sunroof for more brightness. Although the all-black interior does make the cabin look a bit too dark.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, both the Sportage and the Tucson are practically the same cars underneath. Which means that both cars share a lot of components with one another. Both SUVs have the same 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder MPI petrol engine that makes 155 horsepower, about 196 newton/meters of torque, and come standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Both cars feature two drive trains; one that features an electronic central diff-lock and powers all 4 wheels, sending most of the power to the front wheels and the other one the power the front wheels only.

Both cars feature the same suspension setup as well, i.e. McPherson struts upfront and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. Though the Sportage is a bit heavier with a curb weight of about 1,500 KG whereas the Tucson is slightly lighter with a curb weight of about 1,450 KG, which may result in a slightly different ride.

Plus, both cars have Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) technology, making for a similar stopping power.

Specs & Features

Both cars are also quite similarly kitted out in terms of specs and features as well, apart from Kia Sportage’s Alpha trim which is missing a few key features. Following are the features that you can get in both cars:

Specs and Features Sportage (AWD) Tucson (Ultimate) Safety Central Power Doorlocks Yes Yes Contact Sensing Doorlocks and Windows Yes Yes Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Assist Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes ABS Brakes with EBD and BA Technology Yes Yes Downhill and Hill-start Brake Assist Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Yes Yes Electronic Stability Control Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Driver and front Passenger Airbags Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Convenience Power Tailgate Yes Yes Infotainment System w/ Apple Carplay and Android Auto Yes Yes Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Yes Yes Wireless Phone Charger No Yes Dual Zone FATC with Cluster Ionizer Yes Yes Auto defogging system Yes Yes Outside Rear View Mirror Electric Folding and Heating Function Yes Yes Puddle lamp No Yes Cooled Glove Box No Yes Keyless entry and go Yes Yes 4-way adjustable steering wheel Yes Yes 8-way power adjusted driver & Passenger seat Yes Yes Reclinable rear seats. Yes Yes ISO fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Rear USB Connectivity Yes Yes Lumbar Support Adjustment Yes Yes Auto Rain Sensing Windshield Viper Yes Yes

It is important to mention that the Kia Sportage Alpha, being a base variant, doesn’t have a few of the features that the premium variants offer. You can learn more about that variant in an exclusive article that we did on the Alpha.

Price

The prices of both, the Sportage and the Tucson were identical were identical, until today, as Hyundai has just announced a Rs. 200,000 price bump in both of its Tucson variants. Therefore, Kia edges out Hyundai by a decent margin, as its mid and top variant costs less than those of the Tucson, as well as due to the fact that their base variant i.e. the Sportage Alpha is much cheaper as compared to the mid-range and range-topping variants. Following are the prices that the Tucson and the Sportage can be had for:

Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport (FWD) – Rs. 5,099,000/- Ultimate (AWD) – Rs. 5,599,000/-

Kia Sportage Alpha – Rs. 4,399,000/- FWD – Rs. 4,899,000/- AWD – Rs. 5,399,000/-



Warranty:

One of the strongest points of both automakers i.e. Kia and Hyundai are that they offer a 4 year/100,000 kilometer warranty for all their cars, which is the leading warranty offer in the entire Pakistani automotive market. The standard practice by the pre-existing automakers in our market, is to offer 3 year/60,000 kilometers warranty, which gives the newcomers an edge over the present competition.

Conclusion

In the end, having all things considered, although the Tucson is seemingly a newer, more exciting product, the Sportage is slightly cheaper than the Tucson, which, given the fact that both cars are nearly identical in terms of features and specs, makes the Sportage a slightly better value for money.

Plus, Hyundai has just increased the price within 2 days of the launch, enthusiastic customers are bound to think twice before setting Hyundai as their preferred choice. However, with Hyundai having jacked up the price of their Crossover SUV, there is a very real chance of Kia making the same decision very soon.

Nevertheless, granted that the Tucson is slightly more expensive, than the Sportage, both cars have a lot of the modern conveniences that the other cars in Pakistan at the same price point don’t have. So ultimately, it comes down to one’s own taste in vehicles. The Sportage has a quirky yet likable personality with its innovative design whereas the Tucson is for the more subtle and restrained folks who like to appear neat, elegant and well-put-together. Nevertheless, both cars are worthy contenders and a fine addition to the otherwise monotonous automotive market.