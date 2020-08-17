Xiaomi Launches a Heavy-Duty 3-in-1 Flashlight

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Wiha, known for its hand tools for use in trade and industry, has launched a 3-in-1 flashlight designed to provide maximized functionality and extended durability.

The flashlight is constructed using high-strength alloy in black color and comes with an IPX4 rating (which means it is waterproof). Thanks to the sturdy construction, the torch can be used to break windows as well as other glass objects in emergency situations.

The Wiha 3-in-1 flashlight can be rotated 180 degrees to focus the light in a particular direction. It also features a magnet at the bottom so that it can easily be attached to metallic surfaces while working. It weighs around 252 grams and measures 152mm (length) by 30mm (diameter). After rotating it by 180 degrees, the length reduced to 125.7mm, and width increases to 54.3mm.

As the name suggests, the torch has three modes. Namely:

Flashlight: The multi-function torch offers 100/310 lumens dual-speed safe and cold-light LED light. The light has a maximum range of 65 meters.

The multi-function torch offers 100/310 lumens dual-speed safe and cold-light LED light. The light has a maximum range of 65 meters. Infrared Laser Light: This mode can be used for precise positioning.

This mode can be used for precise positioning. Ultraviolet (UV) light: The UV light can be used as a fluorescent color mark tool to identify several different things.

The torch runs on three AAA batteries and is currently available in China at a $35 price tag. It will soon be made available at mistore.pk as well.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi is Looking to Expand into AI & IoT