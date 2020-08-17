Zong 4G Completes Successful Trial of NB-IoT Network

In line with its commitment to innovation, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, Zong 4G has announced the successful testing of the Narrow Band IoT (NB-IoT) network in the industry and has completed it in collaboration with U-Blox– a world-leading chipset and modules manufacturer – as its technology partner.
NB- IoT is a fast-growing cellular technology and offers low-power, highly-efficient, and cost-effective connectivity which can support up to 50,000 devices per cell while using only a fraction of the 4G LTE frequency band. Supported by all major mobile equipment, chipset, and module manufacturers, NB-IoT can co-exist with 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile networks.
“With IoT expected to take over the technological landscape in years to come, the NB-IoT test is a pivotal development for Zong 4G as it leads the data market with numerous initiatives to enable a variety of industrial applications including tracking, agriculture, smart City solutions and more,” said the company spokesperson. “We are the pioneers in adopting emerging technologies to provide a best-in-class experience to our valued customers, and are committed to meeting the evolving needs of the industry through disruptive services and solutions,” he added.
As a consequence of this successful NB-IoT trial, Zong 4G is harbingering a new digital revolution in the country. Zong 4G’s technological prowess brings the new era of digital future close for its valued customers and a successful trial of NB-IoT Network is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing its customers access to the most cutting-edge and technologically advanced solutions available globally.
Being the pioneer of 4G technology and successfully testing 5G in Pakistan, Zong 4G is leading the digital innovation in the country.
