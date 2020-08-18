Bill Protecting Students From Harassment Presented in Senate

A bill protecting students from harassment in educational institutions has been presented before the Senate.

The ‘Protection against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill 2020’ was tabled by the Senate the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi.

Abbasi said that enacting the bill as the law is the need of the hour as cases of harassment against female students in universities have significantly increased.

Two such cases were recently reported at Balochistan University and Gomal University. One incident was also reported from a school in Lahore, Abbasi said.

He called for legislation on the matter so that those committing the heinous acts are punished.

The bill also received support from the treasury benches and was forwarded to the concerned standing committee for further action.

On June 30, four teachers of a private school were terminated over allegedly harassing female students.

The school administration initiated action after female students accused the teachers in question in a detailed post on social media.

The educators were accused of touching the female students inappropriately during classes as well as sending indecent pictures and messages. Students also revealed that the school administration delayed an inquiry into the matter despite receiving complaints earlier.