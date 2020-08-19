Easypaisa Joins Hands with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Facilitate Digital Transactions

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s premier digital payments platform, signed an agreement with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to enable the collection of payments for the organization in a convenient and simplified manner.

The agreement was recently signed by Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Saboor Malik, President, RCCI at the latter’s headquarters. Member businesses of RCCI can now make their fee payments through Easypaisa, thereby opening a new horizon for digital transactions.

RCCI is one of the largest commerce bodies and the first to initiate and adopt digital transactions in Pakistan with more than 12000 members including large scale organizations as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Through this agreement, RCCI Member Registration, Membership Renewal, Visa Letter, Certificate of Origin and Letter of Attestation fees along with all kinds of donations can be paid directly through Easypaisa.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said: “Our partnerships enable us to continue expanding our reach across the country. At Easypaisa, it is our goal to stretch the boundaries of digital payments by making sure that they are available and accessible to all individuals and organizations alike.”

“We are honoured to be partnering with RCCI in this regard creating a digitally enabled payment mechanism for their members and partners while elevating our reach at the same time,” he added.

Saboor Malik, President RCCI, commented: “This is our step towards digitalization. We have always been keen in integrating technology with digitalization and modernization. Now with the support of Easypaisa, our customers will be able to pay fees with comfort from anywhere in Pakistan.”

Easypaisa has collaborated with more than 1200 partners across Pakistan that include retail outlets, fuel stations, ride-hailing services, restaurants, educational as well as government institutions and numerous others.

The leading digital payments platform continues to expand its footprint while creating opportunities for easy financial inclusion among the masses in this country.