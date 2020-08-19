Shoaib Akhtar Thought He Killed a Batsman With His Bouncer in County

Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest bowler to have graced the game of cricket with his lethal bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers in his arsenal. Batsmen feared his express pace and throughout his career, he hit a number of batsmen with his deliveries.

Recalling one of the incidents from county cricket, Akhtar said he thought the batsman was dead after getting hit on the face.

ALSO READ

This Bowling Duo Can be the New Wasim & Waqar for Pakistan: Ex-England Captain

“One incident that I remember is with Matthew Maynard of Glamorgan. It was dull in the evening and the light was not great so I told him, ‘let’s go off because my pace is not comfortable to face at this time. So if you want we can go off’,” the Rawalpindi Express added.

“But he said ‘let’s face you’. So I went around the wicket and bowled a fast bouncer. It wasn’t very dark but I felt it would be difficult to face my pace. The ball hit him on the face and he fell on the wickets. I thought ‘this guy is dead’.

The batsman was in a lot of pain and got out after falling on the wickets. Remembering his attitude towards fast bowling, he said that he never really understood why he was so rude, but felt bad whenever he hit someone.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.