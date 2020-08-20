KP to Provide Health Insurance to 6 Million Families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has fulfilled another promise by introducing medical coverage for poor families under Sehat Insaf Program.

According to media reports, the government will offer full medical coverage to over 6 million families in various districts. The provincial government and State Life Insurance have reached an agreement in this regard.

Media reports say that after the completion of homework on the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the agreement will be signed on Friday, August 21 in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan whose vision for Pakistan as a welfare state made this achievement possible.

The provincial government will provide Rs. 8 billion over five years for the insurance and it will cover medical facilities up to Rs. 1 million per family.

Sources said that the Sehat Insaf Program will gradually extend to all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a public gathering in February 2019, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan will be made a welfare state under the principles of Madinah. Taking the first step towards this goal, the provincial government is introducing a health insurance system for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time.

A similar medical coverage scheme was also launched in Punjab in later 2019, under which health cards were provided to 5 million families in Punjab.