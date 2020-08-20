Twitter Remembers Rashid Minhas’ Valor on Martyrdom Anniversary

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was the shortest-serving member of the Pakistan military, having joined the Pakistan Air Force in 1969 and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

The Karachi-born officer became the youngest military personnel to have received the highest valor award after he commandeered his jet to crash following an attempt by his commanding pilot to defect to India.

DG, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyr, adding that Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the PAF.

Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) in the line of duty. Pilot officer Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force serving the motherland.#OurMartyrsOurHeroes — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 19, 2020

On his 49th martyrdom anniversary, the social media is full of messages of love for the national hero who sacrificed his life for the motherland. Let’s have a look at how people are paying tribute to the martyr:

