Zong Brings Unbeatable Australia International Roaming Bundle for Postpaid Customers

Continuing the streak of its industry-leading international roaming offers for its valued subscribers in Pakistan, the country’s leading connectivity partner Zong 4G has now brought an unmatched Australia international roaming bundle for its postpaid customers.

Zong 4G’s postpaid customers can subscribe to the Australia international roaming bundle by visiting the website, nearest CSCs, or Franchise, which will give them 30 free minutes, 30 SMSs, and 1GB of data for just Rs 3,000 plus tax. The validity of the bundle is 30 days.

Zong 4G’s international roaming offers come at an opportune time when Pakistanis who are stranded abroad and cannot travel back. The company’s international roaming offers are designed to keep Pakistanis connected to their loved ones back home when they’re away from the country.

“Zong is Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, and has emerged as the preferred connectivity partner especially in these testing times with its unparalleled international roaming offers,” Zong 4G spokesperson shared. “We are a people-centric company that is constantly on the lookout for serving Pakistanis better and in more innovative ways, and our roaming offers are a testament to that commitment.”

In addition to the Australia international roaming offer, Zong has introduced similar offers for KSA, UAE, and China in the recent past to help traveling Pakistanis stay connected to their friends and families in this time of crisis through WhatsApp.

Last year, Zong 4G became the first Pakistani telecom operator to offer both prepaid and postpaid roaming bundles along with WhatsApp access for China & Middle East, empowering subscribers with seamless connectivity while on the move.